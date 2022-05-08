The Market Street Festival brings a blast from the past to the city of Columbus

The 26th annual Market Street festival kicked off Friday.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The 26th annual Market Street festival kicked off with an 80’s style concert on Friday.

Saturday, hundreds fill Main Street to purchase handmade good, eat good cuisines, and listen to live music. For some vendors, it was a new experience.

“Being a first time vendor versus a spectator I get to experience new clientele and witness the diversity in the community,” said vendor Jack King.

For others, they’ve weathered the storm before. Back in September of 2021, rain ended up cutting the festivities short.

“Be prepared for the weather you don’t really know if it’s going to rain or shine, other than that just be willing to have fun all day, be ready to entertain and smile all day and make sure we have enough inventory,” said vendor Bre Lowry.

Bre and Rah Lowry registered for Market Street for the first time in 2021. This time around, the duo was more prepared to handle the crowds.

Usually, folks come out to sell and showcase their crafts, but the messages behind the art runs deep for some.

“A lot of school now and days don’t have an art program so a lot of kids don’t have the creativity and the freedom to express themselves growing up so I think it’s really fundamental part of school and life is to have art and see art,” said Rah Lowry.

To host a festival like Market Street takes a several months of planning. From an 80’s concert to the Color Run, all hands were on deck, and it’s the first time the event was held under normal operations.

Coordinator Amber Brislin said the covid-19 pandemic shifted the schedule to a different month in 2021.

“We had to postpone until September last year but our traditional weekend is always the first weekend in May and we’re back to may and we’re keeping it in May,” said Brislin.

Above all, Brislin was grateful to see the community enjoy a gathering in the Friendly City.

“This is a big celebration for our entire community for everyone that not only lives in Columbus but for people from near and far just to come and enjoy the festivities and we really lucked up with the weather today,” said Brislin.

The Market Street Festival also hosted a car and motorcycle show.