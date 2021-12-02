The Mill in Starkville hosted the Holiday Bazaar

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Hand made. Homemade. That’s just part of the two-day shopping event.

Vendors from across Mississippi and the south set up their shops in the Mill in Starkville for the Holiday Bazaar, selling hot items like food, pottery, clothing, and home goods.

The Starkville Main Street Association hosts the annual bazaar.

“I think it’s a great start for the Christmas season and it’s a great way to support local artists and local vendors. Most of these people are from Mississippi. Some are from out of state and a lot of the vendors here have handmade goods that you can’t find anywhere else. It is really a special and unique event,” said Paige Watson, Starkville Main Street.

“We came here last year for our first year. We were a new business last year and it’s just a great way for local businesses to get their name out in Starkville and a great way for local people to get their shopping started,” said Victoria Ferguson, vendor.

Santa also came to take pictures and say hello.