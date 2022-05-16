The next generation of Kindergarten kids celebrate with a parade

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a celebration for the youngsters in Noxubee County this afternoon.

The Noxubee County Headstart program held a parade for their 4 and 5-year-olds before they head off to kindergarten.

It was cause for a celebration in Noxubee County this afternoon.

Kids at the Noxubee County Head start Center graduated and their teachers and parents decided to celebrate their little ones with a parade.

The Director of the program, Loretta Williams, said this is the first year they were able to celebrate their students in person since Covid and made sure all of the proud parents were in attendance.

“We had this parade due to covid and we weren’t able to do an inside ceremony to celebrate our graduates and so we asked our parents to participate with us because we also want their ideas on what we need to do along with our staff. So the parade is to celebrate the graduates that are going to kindergarten next year,” said Williams.

Williams says that even though covid numbers are down they plan to continue the outdoor celebration every year.

“I think we will stick to the parade due to the fact that we can have more participation on the outside than we can do on the inside. Although Covid numbers are going down we still have to social distance because Covid is rising again as we are here,” said Williams.

Although Covid protocols are still in effect for the school that doesn’t mean the parents can’t join in on the fun.

“We are back in the center but we have not opened up to let our parents come in and that’s why we wanted the parent’s participation today,” said Williams.

Williams and teachers of the headstart say they are thankful for all of the support in the community and the first-ever headstart parade was a success…

Congratulations to all of the graduates