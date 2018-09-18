REVERE, Mass. — The aunt of the Massachusetts man killed by a shark over the weekend said she told her nephew to stay away from Cape Cod waters but that he laughed off her concerns. Marisa Medici told the Boston Herald that every time she asked Arthur Medici not to go to Cape Cod, he said, “The sharks don’t bite me. I’m Superman.”

He died at the hospital after getting bitten Saturday while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. He was with his future brother-in-law when he was bitten on the legs about 30 yards offshore. His femoral arteries were severed.

- Advertisement -

More than a dozen beachgoers scrambled to help carry Medici to safety after he was bitten on both legs.

“I sprinted back up the beach,” said Joe Booth, who witnessed the attack. “Screaming like a lunatic: ‘Call 911! There’s been a shark attack!'”

Medici was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. It was the first deadly shark attack in Massachusetts in more than 80 years.

Just last month, another swimmer was bitten by a shark and seriously injured in the waters nearby.

Marisa Medici described her nephew as “handsome outside, inside, joyful,” and said the house was always full of his laughter. She said Arthur Medici was engaged to be married to his girlfriend of nearly two years.