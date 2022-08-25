The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others.

Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full.

The center will include Aldi, Rack Room Shoes, Marshalls, and more. Five Below will be the first to open its doors on September 2, 2022.

“The rest of the tenants will all open up in October at some various times by the end of October all the stores will be open,” said developer Mark Castleberry.

Castleberry said the contractor came on site in October of 2021; so to see how far they’ve come in less than a year amazes him.

The center won’t only be good for shoppers though.

“It will employ about 200 people and that’s a significant employer and it will generate approximately 35 million in annual sales,” said Castleberry.

Despite part and labor shortages, Castleberry credits his team for staying ahead of the challenges that continue to hinder others.

He feels the center will be beneficial to the entire community in more ways than one.

“I think as people don’t go to other areas to shop then they don’t go to other areas to eat in restaurants and to do other things so there will be other secondary benefits to the community,” said Castleberry.

The shopping center will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting on November 2, 2022, at 10 a.m.