The Snip Station offers low-cost spay/neuter services for Lee Co.

The non profit opened several weeks ago in Verona to help control the stray pet population

VERONA, MISS. (WCBI) – On Monday morning, April 14, Donna Robbins is tackling a long list of messages from callers wanting to make an appointment for their cat or dog at The Snip Station.

“We want to get everybody in,” Robbins said.

Since opening a couple of weeks ago, the Snip Station has performed more than 100 surgeries. Veterinarians are in Wednesdays and Thursdays at the former Robbins Oil Company building on East Main Street in Verona.

Robbins said the concept is simple.

“It is low cost, we are trying to help lower income people; it is very expensive to get animals fixed. and we want to make sure it is affordable for everybody. Anyone who wants their animal fixed, we want them to be able to get them fixed,” she said.

Prices for dogs vary based on weight but range from $80 to $100. The cost for cats is $30 to $50.

“We just have two vets, two techs and two front desk people, we are short handed all the time,” Robbins said.

Although the building was donated, the Snip Station has some big needs, and they are counting on the community to help so they can make a big dent in the stray pet population.

“We need one more anesthesia machine, an air conditioning unit for our large dogs, it is starting to get hot, we have a huge need for more money to help us be more efficient in what we’re doing, we want to help as many people as we can, and rescues and shelters,” Robbins said.

The Snip station is equipped with a prep area, an operating room, kennels for holding and recovery, and a lab.

To make an appointment, call the Snip Station. Soon, Robbins hopes to have an online appointment system.

The Snip Station can be reached at (662) 536-7754.

