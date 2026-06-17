The things you can think! TCT brings Seussical Jr. to the stage

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – For six weeks now, they’ve been working so hard, a cast of young actors rehearsing their parts, bringing some well-known stories alive, through the arts.

‘The story follows Horton the Elephant, who finds a clover in the air and ends with him finding a clover and learning about the small town of Whoville,” said Director Thomas Roper.

In between, your favorite characters appear. The Cat in the Hat brings laughter and cheer. Thomas Roper is directing this cast and crew. It is his 45th TCT production, but his first at the helm.

‘From my first production, Mary Poppins in 2016, to now, it has been over a decade. I can’t believe I am doing this. I told my cast I can’t wait for our audience to see this whimsical story,” Roper said.

It takes a cast of 38, from rising fourth graders to recent high school graduates, to bring the story to the stage. There are many twists, turns, and, of course, a lot of rhyming, all with perfect timing.

Volunteers build the sets and the stage, and Horton says the costumes are all the rage.

“My favorite is how much care has been put into every costume, the set and design, and how fun the play is to do; it is a bunch of singing and dancing, and I get to be on the stage a lot,” said Warren Funderburk.

And although they re best friends in real life, these birds of a feather don’t initially stick together, but in the end, friendships always win.

‘It is such a joyful production, when you watch it, you have to smile. It is so joyful. There is so much dark in the world, it shows we can be friends, but we can find connection,” said Lauren, who plays Mayzie Bird.

‘Even in darker moments, it is still bright and colorful, you can’t help but be happy,” said Sadie, who plays Gertrude McFuzz.

So remember, a person is a person no matter how small and if you miss Seussical junior, you will be the saddest one of all.

Seussical Jr., runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 18 through June 20.

tctlyric.com For ticket information, go toor call the box office at (662)844-1935.