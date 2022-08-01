The Trojans Alumni Unveil their new and improved wall

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) –

The wall signifies 1,300 students that were a part of Louisville colored School years ago and want to remind people of the life they lived before it became Eiland Middle School.

Hundreds of people surrounded the wall on Saturday to see the wall colored in blue and even to find their own names and the names of loved ones.

Connie Hathorn was the guest speaker for the event and he says it is great to watch his childhood be relived.

“People came down to look at the names on the wall and now we can say that we do have something and now our grandkids and cousins and nieces and nephews can see who was here,” said Hathorne.

The graduating class says they will continue to keep the history of their school and relive the memories as much as possible.