The “W” hosts second annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Five individuals and the 1986 volleyball team were all inducted

COLUMBUS, MS (WCBI)- The “W” held their second annual Hall of Fame ceremony as part of the homecoming festivities this week, inducting Lee Cole, Don Spaulding, Samye Johnson, Dough May, Celeste Waguespack, and the members of the 1986 volleyball team all into the Owls’ Hall of Fame.

According to Assistant Athletic Director Brain Merkel, recognizing these individuals has become a priority at the university.

“We are not who we are without the people that came before us,” Merkel said. “This university and certainly our athletics department has such a rich history so were just really excited to continue to honor those that came before us.”