The warming trend continues into next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A quiet end to our Saturday with calm conditions sticking around overnight. Pleasant conditions and warm temperatures once again for our Sunday with even warmer temperatures in store for next week! Rain chances also return by the middle of next week!

TONIGHT – We have a calm and pleasant end to our Saturday with a few passing clouds and some patchy fog developing overnight. Winds remain calm with temperatures dropping into the low 40s tonight.

TOMORROW – Happy Groundhog Day! Warm and sunny conditions are in store for our Sunday, so be sure to get outside and enjoy the sunshine! Highs will be pushing near 70 for tomorrow to give us a little taste of Spring!

NEXT WEEK – The warmer temperatures continue into next week! Highs continue to climb into the mid 70s with a few showers developing by the middle of next week. We’ll keep a slight chance for rain showers through the end of the week and into next weekend.