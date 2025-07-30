The W’s SLP Program Achieves 100% Licensure Exam Pass Rate

COLUMBUS, Miss. (Press Release) — Mississippi University for Women students who recently graduated from the Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program in the spring of 2025 achieved a 100% licensure exam pass rate and a 100% job placement rate.

Of the graduate students who received their master’s degree in the spring, all secured job placement before graduation, and 60% will work in the state of Mississippi.

“This outstanding cohort’s achievements are a testament to the dedication and superior quality of our faculty. Not only are the students graduates of a noteworthy program, but most are now contributing to the state’s workforce as practice-ready graduates. We could not be prouder of them,” said Dr. Brandy Larmon, dean of the Vandergriff College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

By completing the American Speech-Language Hearing Association’s Praxis Exam, students earn a nationally recognized credential that represents a level of excellence in the field of speech-language pathology. The exam demonstrates that students have the knowledge, skills, and expertise to provide high-quality clinical services.

“As speech-language pathologists, we work with individuals of all ages and backgrounds to evaluate, diagnose, and treat communication and swallowing disorders. Providing high-quality speech-language services can significantly enhance the quality of life for those we serve,” said Dr. Catherine Cotton, assistant professor in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology. “The majority of our students are from Mississippi and choose to remain in the state or the surrounding region to work as speech-language pathologists in schools, hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, and private practices.” Mississippi University for Women’s Department of Speech-Language Pathology has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to the state of Mississippi and named the top program in the state by SpeechPathology.org.SpeechPathology.org ranks programs nationwide, with a methodology that emphasizes clinical excellence, educational outcomes and program accessibility. There are six key ranking factors: clinical accreditation, certification exam pass rate, financial value, student success metrics, learning format diversity and clinical supervision quality. The W’s program boasts a 10:1 student-to-faculty ratio, according to SpeechPathology.org, a smaller ratio than any of the other ranked programs. Housed within the Vandergriff College of Nursing and Health Sciences, SLP offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. The Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology provides students with a basic understanding of normal and abnormal communication. The pre-professional program provides a strong foundation for graduate studies.

The Master of Science program in speech-language pathology at The W is accredited by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (CAA) of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

