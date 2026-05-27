City Council explores potential golf cart ordinance in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus residents could have a new alternative for getting around some parts of town.

The Columbus City Council is exploring an ordinance that would allow golf carts on city streets legally.

The proposed ordinance will be modelled on those used in other cities across the state.

Cart use would be limited to city streets rated at less than 35 miles per hour.

Carts would have to be street legal, including headlights, brake lights, and turn signals.

They will have to be inspected by the Police Department, and there will likely be an annual registration fee.

City leaders think the transportation alternative could be popular.

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