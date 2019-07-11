Theatre camp to perform Can’t Stop The Big Top

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Children and teenagers from across Northeast Mississippi are learning about art, music and acting at an annual theatre camp at Tupelo’s Lyric Theatre.

The campers are learning lines, and songs for an original children’s play called “Can’t Stop The Big Top.” The circus-themed show is meant to teach campers about the theatre and also has some valuable real-life lessons.

“The circus people learn the ringmaster is sick and they’re wondering how we can do the show without the ringmaster, somebody has to be the leader and they start having disagreements but learn we can disagree with each other, and still be friends and still respect each other and work together,” said Danielle Frerer Ratliff, director of the Theatre Camp.

“I like that I have a singing part and I really like doing the dancing and stuff,” said Jaida Congleton, who plays “Clown One.”

“I know it teaches a lesson and I think the lesson is going to be a good thing to learn in life,” said Cooper Grissett, who plays the “Human Cannonball.”

“Can’t Stop the Big Top” will be performed Friday for the public. There are two shows, one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 4:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre.