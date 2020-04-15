Therapists adapting techniques to continue care for special needs children

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – COVID-19 continues to impact millions of Americans’ lives.

Such as kids with special needs, who are adapting to a new way of receiving therapy.

Teamwork between parents and therapists is the most important factor during these tough times.

Places like the Kids Therapy Spot in Starkville, is shut down for the time being during the COVID-19.

Leaving therapists like Melissa Davis, to tap into the world of technology to communicate with her patients.

“So the first little bit we really researched to make sure that we knew all things teletherapy and we were making sure that we were doing everything right by our professional organization and of course for our children,” said Davis.

But the transition wasn’t easy at first.

“There was a lot of anxiety around it because it’s a new world we are used to hands-on with our children and being right in front of their face and if something was to be off or anything like that we are able to be there to kind of physically fix things,” said Davis.

But with time, Davis said the transition has become easier.

“It really started to feel natural I really enjoyed it because I feel like I’m more of a coach for my families right now and all the goals that we consistently work on now we’re being able to do a lot of carryover at home,” said Davis.

Davis said it is very important that parents follow each instruction provided to them.

“While they are trying to do everything you know the best they can of being a parent lets throw these specific activities in there so we can further enhance the skills while we are not directly seeing them,” said Davis.