Third arrest made in connection with a shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police made a third arrest in connection with a shooting that left a juvenile injured.

Police arrested Benji Vaughn late Thursday, January 16.

Vaughn is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon.

The charges stem from a Sunday afternoon, January 12, shooting on Redwood Street in East Columbus.

At the time, officers found shell casings but no victim. A short time later a juvenile with a gunshot wound was reported at Baptist.

Benji Vaughn is the third suspect arrested in the case.

Marcus Hill and Thomas Richardson were arrested earlier in the week and charged with three counts each of Aggravated Assault.

Vaughn’s bond has been set at $50,000.

A warrant has been issued for a fourth suspect, Dylan Lewis.

