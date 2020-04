COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department made a third arrest in a recent shooting.

After more than a week on the run, Kenny Armistad turned himself into CPD Monday.

- Advertisement -

He was wanted on the charge of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened April 11 in the 1900 block of 8th Avenue North.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton believes an argument led to the gunfire.

Also arrested in the shooting is 25-year-old Tommie Lee Flowers the third and 41-year-old Roy Wallace Jr.