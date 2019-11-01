Thousands flock Bancorpsouth Arena for Presidential rally

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Folks from all over have waited all day Friday, some overnight to hear President Donald Trump speak.

President Trump was visiting Mississippi to campaign for Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves. What’s shocking is most of the people WCBI spoke with said they came to hear President Trump.

- Advertisement -

For some, this is the first time to hear President Trump speak. For others like Tracey Wright, who drove six hours from Georgia, it’s her eighth Trump Rally. She knows how to prepare and has what she calls her Trump bucket.

“It holds my lunch, it has an extra jacket, a rain poncho, you know I’ve got my flags, and an umbrella. A sun umbrella,” said Wright.

People drove from Arkansas even as far away as Florida to hear President Trump speak in the All America City.

“He thinks like most common folks do and I believe he speaks like most common folks do. he’s not trying to be so polished and so politically correct. Does he say everything correct? no. Do I? No,” said Eddie Raper.

President Trump is coming to Mississippi campaigning for Tate Reeves ahead of Tuesday’s November General Election. The race for governor has been nothing short of a heated one, but even people from the Magnolia State say they’re not here to rally for Reeves.

They’re here for Trump and hoping for four more years of Trump in office.

“They’re excited about him. They see what he’s doing. They’re paying attention and they like the direction he’s taking the country,” said Michael Stephens.

“I came here to see the President. I’ve already made my mind up to vote for Tate Reeves but that’s not my primary concern. I think American is at risk,” said Don Scott.

Sandra Lytle from Arkansas agrees that the 2020 presidential election is a priority. For her, she’s says she’s a voice for the minority trump supports and says it’s taught her life lessons.

“I am a black conservative and that’s fine. I can take. That’s one thing thing about Trump is he teaches you how to take it. you can learn so much from just watching him, just listening to him,” said Lytle.

For many they just want to be a part of history and welcome the President to Mississippi.

“I’m 69 years old and I’ve had three opportunities to see the president counting this one,” said scott.