Three accused of scheme to rob man in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people were arrested in an alleged scheme to rob a man in Lee County.

Laisha Cassados, 20, and Lamarquavious Patton, 21, were both charged with burglary.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said Cassados was supposed to distract the victim while two men robbed him.

Investigators believed the victim ran to a closet when he saw the men coming into his house and hid until deputies arrived.

The trio of accused thieves left once the could not find the victim.

Several items were taken.

And one suspect remains on the run.

J’ Manne Phelps, 20, of Verona, is wanted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department on a burglary charge.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.