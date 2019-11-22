Three arrested in connection to string of West Point burglaries

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people were arrested in connection with a number of burglaries in West Point.

Carlee Heflin and Garrett Ledbetter were both charged with arson. Heflin also faces a receiving stolen property charge.

- Advertisement -

Ledbetter was also charged burglary and accessory before the fact.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook told WCBI that a building and some equipment were set on fire.

Jason Shurden was arrested for burglary and accessory after the fact.

Police believed homes and businesses were burglarized. Everything from tools to TV’s was taken.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how many burglaries actually occurred.

More arrests are expected.