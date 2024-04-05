Three Creek Festival kicks off in Millport

The name holds history because Millport was founded and settled between three creeks.

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – The Three Creek festival is underway in Millport.

People were out setting up for the big event on Friday, April 5.

This is similar to the spring market festival.

In bringing the event back to a post-pandemic world, organizers decided to rebrand to the three-creek fest.

Vice President of the South Lamar chamber Christina Higginbotham said the event allows them to showcase the town.

“It brings a lot of people in. A lot of different small businesses can come in, set up, and advertise the items they have. It brings a lot of people down to gather and have a good time,” Higginbotham said.

The festival kicks off tonight with local musical artists performing.

