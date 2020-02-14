Three high school seniors “sign” on with Century Construction for paid internship program

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Three high school seniors from Lee County schools have committed to paid internships with a well-known construction company.

Century Construction hosted the “Signing Day” at the company’s offices in Fairpark Tower in Tupelo.

- Advertisement -

The internship program was part of a partnership between the Lee County School District and Century Construction and was meant to give students the opportunity to get hands-on experience, while earning school credit.

“We hope to give them life skills, something they can use throughout their life, a skill or vocation that will make them productive citizens of Tupelo and Lee County,” said Colin Maloney, president and CEO of Century Construction.

“This means a lot to me it’s a big start for me and a big start for me and my future, I just want to thank God for it, it’s been a big help for me and a very good experience,” said Shannon High School Senior Detrick Anderson.

Mooreville High School Senior Travis Pitts and Shannon High School Senior Deshawn Montgomery also signed on for internships. The Lee County School District is looking for other businesses that want to be part of the internship program.