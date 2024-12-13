Three men charged with drug possession in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men now face multiple charges after a drug bust in Lowndes County.

31-year-old Jirtauis Cox was taken into custody after being found in possession of Cocaine, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine.

After fleeing from Law Enforcement on foot, Cox was arrested and charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Firearm.

47-year-old Redmond Coney and 31-year-old Xavier Bonner, both from Columbus, were also arrested on similar charges.

They too face Drug Trafficking charges, with Possession of Marijuana and Methamphetamine, and the Possession of a firearm.

