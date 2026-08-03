Three more people now hold leadership roles in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is adding to its team.

In a press release, the city announced that three more people – Donna Davis, Myra W. Armistead, J.D., and Cory Clark now hold leadership roles in the Friendly City.

This goes along with Garland Ward being appointed Chief of Police nearly three weeks ago.

Davis will serve as the city’s Human Resources Director. Davis is cited to have an extensive background in the field and previously worked with the City of McComb.

Davis’ role will include overseeing relations, recruitment training, and organizational development.

Myra W. Armistead, J.D. will serve as Columbus’ new Municipal Court Administrator.

According to the release, Armistead is quoted as having ” years of courtroom leadership” along with extensive legal and court administrative experience.

To round things out, Cory Clark is returning to Columbus for the City Planner role.

Clark has worked previously in Tennessee and Wisconsin and will help guide the city’s growth and economic development.

The city still has a few more positions it is looking to fill, including Municipal Deputy Court Clerk, Maintenance Superintendent, Part-Time Maintenance Technician for the Convention Center, and Code Enforcement Officer.

You can find more on openings at the city or columbus.org.

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