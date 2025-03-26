Three people arrested for child sex crimes in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc County deputies have arrested three people in connection with a child sex crime case.

Jimmy Hall Jr. was charged with two counts of molesting.

Mary Garza was charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a child. She’s accused of letting the abuse happen.

Christopher Garza was charged with two counts of Sexual Battery and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency or Neglect of a Child.

Investigators said the children were five and seven years old.

Mary and Christopher Garza are out on bond. Hall has a hold from the department of corrections.

More charges are expected in the ongoing investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.