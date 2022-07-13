Three people arrested in Starkville after Facebook sale went bad

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Three people were arrested in Starkville after a Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad.

Social Media buyers, where you complete your transaction, could make the difference between a good deal and a dangerous, even deadly, experience.

A resident of Starkville was a victim of a targeted armed robbery in the Kroger parking lot this past Sunday.

Now, the Starkville Police department is sharing ways for you to make your exchange and stay safe.

“If you are buying something, whether it’s an old school Craigslist or nowadays Facebook Marketplace or anything of that nature, you can obviously come to the Starkville Police parking lot and make that transaction, especially when you are dealing with someone you don’t know.”

Sergeant Lay suggests that buyers and sellers should utilize the safe haven; if someone suggests otherwise, it might be time to reconsider the deal.

“Anybody that is not going to meet you at one of those locations, I don’t know if you need to meet them anyway. Anybody that is legitimate with what they’re doing will not have a problem completing you at a safe location.

Lay says Starkville isn’t the only place offering a safe site. Several cities and counties provide the service.

“I would recommend anyone whether they live in Lowndes, Noxubee, Monroe any of those to utilize their local police department, Sheriffs department things of that nature.”

No injuries were reported, and some items were returned to the victim.