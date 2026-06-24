Three teenagers arrested in Claiborne County shooting
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, Claiborne County deputies announced three teenagers were arrested in connection to a shooting.
The shooting occurred in the Pattison-Tillman Road area on June 13, 2026. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said the shots were fired from a red Toyota Camry.
According to the sheriff, deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled and led deputies on a chase. Goods said the chase ended when the vehicle crashed after the driver lost control on Pattison-Tillman Road.
Following the crash, the suspects ran away from the scene. Goods said one suspect, 18-year-old KeMauri Hill, was arrested at the scene. The remaining suspects initially escaped but were later identified through the course of the investigation.
As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were charged:
- KeMauri Hill, 18
- Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Human Life
- Apprehended at the scene on June 13, 2026
- Bond set at $100,000
- Lenderius Tillman, 17
- Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Human Life
- Bond set at $100,000
- Unidentified Juvenile Male
- Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Human Life
- Felony Fleeing Law Enforcement
The investigation is ongoing.