Three teenagers arrested in Claiborne County shooting

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, Claiborne County deputies announced three teenagers were arrested in connection to a shooting.

The shooting occurred in the Pattison-Tillman Road area on June 13, 2026. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said the shots were fired from a red Toyota Camry.

According to the sheriff, deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled and led deputies on a chase. Goods said the chase ended when the vehicle crashed after the driver lost control on Pattison-Tillman Road.

Following the crash, the suspects ran away from the scene. Goods said one suspect, 18-year-old KeMauri Hill, was arrested at the scene. The remaining suspects initially escaped but were later identified through the course of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were charged:

KeMauri Hill, 18 Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Human Life Apprehended at the scene on June 13, 2026 Bond set at $100,000

Lenderius Tillman, 17 Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Human Life Bond set at $100,000

Unidentified Juvenile Male Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Human Life Felony Fleeing Law Enforcement



The investigation is ongoing.

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