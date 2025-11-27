Salvation Army feeds thousands on Thanksgiving Day

The annual outreach features delivery, curbside pickup and dine in

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Volunteers partnered with the Tupelo Salvation Army to feed thousands on this holiday.

Lunches were delivered to folks throughout the area, people could drive up and get meals to go, and hundreds came to the Community Center to enjoy a Thanksgiving Day lunch.

The Tupelo Salvation Army planned for three thousand lunches as part of its annual Thanksgiving Day feeding.

Volunteers said they were blessed to be able to help others enjoy a great meal on Thanksgiving.

“I mean, it is important for us to be out here today, helping those less fortunate because that is what Jesus would have us do,” said Al Cannon.

“Our family has changed, and so not doing anything today, and it was a good time to come and jump in with other people and give to other people,” said Scott Blassingame.

“That is my goal in life, to be like Jesus, and it is a very rewarding thing to do and get to fellowship with others, volunteers, and visit with people who come in,” said Amy Blassingame.

“Some people can’t celebrate Thanksgiving, and we can help them celebrate it,” said Clark.

The Salvation Army Thanksgiving Day feeding started more than sixty years ago.