THS a cappella choir holds benefit concert for Amory schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Area high schools are often known for their rivalries, but students at one school are doing what they can to help a district that was impacted by a recent tornado.

Tupelo High School Director of Choirs Dr. Suzy Williams is making sure everything is pitch perfect as students in the a cappella group “High Tide” do one final run-through of their year-end show.

The Madrigals and Jazz concert choir called “Mad Jazz” along with the new “High Tide” group, won big during a recent competition in New York City. After they returned, students and Williams wanted to do something special for the fine arts program at Amory High School which took a direct hit from the recent tornado.

“I have seen pictures and devastation, understand their auditorium had severe damage. So in my mind, I’m thinking about a music program trying to survive through all of that, so our goal is to help them out, to help bring them back,” Williams said.

So the “High Tide” a cappella choir will present a benefit concert for Amory Schools called “Ain’t It Fun.” The concert features music students have learned this semester and some selections they performed in New York. Although the concert is free, donations will be taken at the door, for Amory schools.

The idea initially came from Williams and the young vocalists were eager to do their part.

“We want to do all we can to help support other fine arts divisions across the state, those departments are slowly losing numbers and we want to do what we can to boost those back up,” said “High Tide” Singer Bryant Perkins.

“Teamwork is a very big thing in our group and very important to me personally and I think us doing this is a really good thing to show our teamwork and show how we can do that in other communities and our own,” said “High Tide” Singer Sydney Ladd.

“For Amory to just get hit, they didn’t know that was going to happen, they didn’t have any time to prepare for it, being around other schools besides Amory, I know how important it is to help build their school back up and get them to where they need to be,” said “High Tide” Singer Nicole Harbour.

It has been a big year for “Mad Jazz” and “High Tide” programs at THS and students said what better way to end their year than having the community concert, showing off their talents, and helping a school in need.

The concerts are set for 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights at the THS Performing Arts Center. Remember, the concert is free, but donations will be taken at the door for Amory schools.

