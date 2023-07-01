THS band travels to nation’s capital for 4th of July parade

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Tupelo High School Marching Band will spend their July 4 holiday in the nation’s capital, taking part in the Independence Day Parade.

The band did a final run-through of the songs that pay tribute to Tupelo’s most famous native son.

Cliff Moore is leading the Golden Wave Marching Band through the songs they will perform in Washington DC on July 4.

“The national Fourth of July parade is one of the most prestigious parades in the country,” said Moore.

The invitation to march in the parade celebrating America’s Founding was received last year. Since then, members of the marching band have been working hard, perfecting their songs, and their selections have a Tupelo theme.

“Elvis from Tupelo, his name is on our banner that we carry in front of our band, we claim him from Tupelo but he belongs to America, all of us, we will be sharing the music of the king of rock down Constitution Avenue,” said Moore.

The band will play Hound Dog and Can’t Help Falling in Love. For marching band members, the trip is an opportunity to showcase the musical talent of the Golden Wave band, while celebrating the United States of America, its freedoms, and opportunities. The musicians are also looking forward to seeing the historical sites.

“Going to all the museums and the tomb of the unknown soldier, I’m excited to march also,” said Pauline Gan-Lim, marching band member.

“For us to be out here this whole week, pushing as hard as we can it shows we are wanting to put in effort for this parade, the chance to go to Washington, I think all students are excited, about the chance to go,” said Brooke Hays, color guard.

“I’m so excited to be going to DC, it’s an amazing opportunity and I hope it leads to bigger opportunities, hopefully, we can march in even more parades and even the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said O’Shea Crump, marching band member.

The band leaves July 2 and returns next Thursday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter