THS football coach shares fond memories of Sam Westmoreland

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – As those who knew Sam Westmoreland cope with the sudden death of the MSU offensive lineman, the man who coached him at Tupelo High School is speaking out.

We talked to Coach Ty Hardin who shared his memories of coaching number 76.

Tupelo head football coach Ty Hardin last saw Sam Westmoreland on the sidelines of Renasant Field last Friday night.

“I remember him walking up and I was looking at the scoreboard, I saw him walking up, shrugging his shoulders, big smile on his face, can’t forget it, he was under the tent with the O line, patting them on the back, loving them up, being him,” said Hardin.

Hardin came to THS during Westmoreland’s junior year. Westmoreland wasn’t a starter then, but Coach Hardin says he worked hard, becoming a starter on the offensive line his senior year.

“He was one of the lone starting seniors on last year’s offense,” said Hardin.

Hardin says Westmoreland was an encourager, who always had a smile and lifted everyone’s spirits.

“He was the definition of a perfect teammate, probably the most positive guy on the team, if a player needed a ride he was going to get them, if they needed something to eat he would get them something to eat, if he needed to invite somebody over he would,” said Hardin. “He was the guy who initiated lots of things with our team. Like, ‘hey O line, let’s go to eat, let’s go see a movie.’ He was the definition of a perfect teammate and great human being.”

Coach Hardin says the Golden Wave will have decals honoring Sam Westmoreland during their game at Murrah tomorrow night.

