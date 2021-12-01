THS Madrigals preparing for the “Madrigale Singe Feaste”

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – When Kaylie Watson joined the THS Madrigals three years ago, she didn’t realize the deep friendships she would make with her fellow singers.

“At the beginning, we sing carols, traditional music, then the concert begins, people will be eating, we have a couple of dances, it’s fun,” Watson said.

And this family has been hard at work for months, preparing for the “Madrigale Singe Feaste.”

The event features a dinner, and concert by the Madrigals, who will be decked out in renaissance-style costumes.

“It’s fun to just be able to sing with a group of people and as you join you grow to love them and they become your family,” said Kensley McFarling.

“It is so festive and it has so many cool attributes about it and it is really, something to be excited about at the end of the year,” said Jameson Hurst.

“Singe Feaste ” is a fundraiser for the THS Madrigals, it will also help them get to a national competition in California during spring break.

“It’s a neat opportunity for the kids who participate in madrigals and jazz because they get to sing, a lot of different styles of music, classical, vocal jazz, a capella,” said Dr. Suzy Williams, director of the THS Madrigals.

The Madrigals also perform at various community events throughout the Christmas season.

“Singe Feaste” will be next Monday and Tuesday evening at Kingfisher Lodge in Verona. For ticket information, go to the THS Madrigals Facebook page.