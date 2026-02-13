North MS US Attorney’s Office reports to have received calls about scam victims

NORHT MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Mississippi reports the office has received many calls about scam victims.

The office says unfortunately, there are more scams and victims than federal law enforcement agencies can investigate, and this is a problem the whole country is facing.

To help end that, the office says the Internet Crime Complaint Center, or IC3, is a central hub for reporting cyber enabled crime and is run by the FBI and lead federal agency for these crimes.

According to a press release, if the complaint is filed within 72 hours of the funds being sent, the IC3’s Recovery Asset Team can engage the Financial Fraud Kill Chain process to communicate with financial institutions and potentially freeze the stolen funds.

The victim will also need to contact the financial institution’s fraud department and ask that a swift recall notice be issued.

If the financial fraud involved Bitcoin or another type of crypto currency fraud, there may be little that can be done to recover funds.

