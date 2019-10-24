Thursday Night Football: Week 10

WATCH: Highlights from Thursday night football in high school football.
SCORES:
Choctaw County 28, Noxubee County 18
Starkville 52, Murrah 0
Tupelo 35, Desoto Central 7
Itawamba AHS 41, Pontotoc 7
Booneville 28, Amory 16
East Webster 45, Eupora 12
West Lowndes 28, Okolona 13
Caledonia 62, South Pontotoc 21
Houston 56, Hatley 7
North Pontotoc 37, Aberdeen 6
Baldwyn 58, Byers 0
Nanih Waiya 54, Vardaman 21
Noxapater 40, Ethel 0
Myrtle 41, Ashland 6
French Camp 41, Hamilton 6
Nettleton 49, Alcorn Central 14
Bruce 36, J.Z. George 22
Shaw 26, Coffeeville 22
Shannon 52, Mooreville 15
Water Valley 10, North Panola 8
Kossuth 46, Belmont 24
East Union 41, Potts Camp 0
Magnolia Heights 49, Mantachie 28
Heritage Academy 51, Washington 0
Columbus Christian 37, Calhoun Academy 8
Gordo 44, Lamar County 0
Sulligent 36, Cold Springs 7
South Lamar 68, Brilliant 18
Selma 20, Aliceville 8
Pickens County 26, Hubbertville 9
Southern Academy 53, Pickens Academy 7