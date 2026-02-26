Thursday rain showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain heading our way overnight and into Thursday. Drier by Friday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds will keep temperatures mild tonight. Lows will drop into the middle 50s. Isolated rain will be most likely across the northern half of the coverage area. Wind gusts are possible to reach 20MPH.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely for our Thursday, moving along with a Low Pressure/cold front. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s. Drier conditions into Friday morning, lows will be in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be comfortable, with a slight drop back into the upper 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the end of the week. Drier air from the North will allow for calm conditions going into the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 30s.