Time for the cool down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It was another hot day for Mississippi and western Alabama. Temperatures made their way right back into the middle and upper 80s. Cooler and drier air is going to be moving in, get ready for fall.

TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to get a little cooler than what they have been the past several nights. Overnight low temperatures will make their way into the upper 50s. Sky conditions are going to be mostly clear. Humidity levels will start to decrease, as drier air gets ready to move in.

WEDNESDAY: The first major temperature difference is going to happen on Wednesday. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than what they have been this week. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to middle 70s. Sky conditions will be clear, as the cloud coverage clears from Tuesday night. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

END OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will finish out the week in the low to middle 70s. Thursday will stay mostly clear with overnight low temperatures in the middle 50s. Friday will have clouds moving back into Mississippi with the approaching tropical system to Florida and Georgia. Low temperature for Friday is expected to be in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND: The second drop in temperatures for this week will happen Friday night into Saturday. A major cold front will be bringing in some much needed fall like temperatures. Over the weekend, temperatures will only reach into the low to middle 50s. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There is a high chance of freezing those nights.