Tolerable humidity for now

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Drier air from the east will make the next few days tolerable. Hotter, more humid air moves in for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be stubborn to clear, but we expect at least more sunshine than previous days by afternoon. Highs should reach the low 90s for most spots with easterly breezes up to 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: More appreciable clearing is expected overnight with lows dropping into the 60s.

THU/FRI: Expect a trend toward a mostly sunny sky for the end of the week. Hotter air returns as well, with highs inching into the middle 90s both days.

WEEKEND: Even hotter air is on the way for the weekend, as well as an increase in humidity. Expect a good deal of sun Saturday with highs in the upper 90s. Extra clouds & additional humidity Sunday may create a small rain chance, but the main focus will be the temps in the upper 90s and heat indices potentially at or above 105°.