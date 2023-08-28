Tolerable Temperatures, Chance for Rain Early This Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – No more 100° heat, at least for now. Temperatures will be much more pleasant with the chance for rain and storms early this week.

TONIGHT: A stray shower is possible, but overall mainly dry tonight with temperatures in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Showers and storms are possible throughout the day, but once again, I don’t expect them to be widespread. Not everyone will get rain. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in check, only reaching the upper 80s to near 90°. Chance of rain: 30%.

TUESDAY: We’ll have a slightly better chance at getting rain or a storm on Tuesday. Once again, cloudy skies and rain in the area will keep it feeling comfortable outside, with highs only in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 40%.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will drop southward through the area Wednesday morning, bringing comfortable temperatures, drier air, and sunshine! This is also the same front that will keep Idalia away from us and scoot it up the East Coast. We’ll have beautiful weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine, lower humidity, and upper 80s! Can’t beat that. We’ll be back in the 90s on Friday and over the weekend, but it won’t be anything like the blistering heat we dealt with last week.