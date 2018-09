(WCBI) – It’s been three days since Hurricane Florence rolled into Coastal Carolina.

The tropical storm left behind an extensive amount of damage… and now the clean up begins.

- Advertisement -

Several crews headed to the east coast to lend a helping hand including a few lineman from Tupelo.

Workers with the Tombigbee Electric Power Association went to the Carolinas over the weekend to help with recovery efforts.

Co-operatives 13 states have traveled to the Carolinas to help during the storm.