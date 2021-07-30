OKTIBBHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – William “Tommy” Chisholm will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Judge Lee Howard sentences Chisholm to Life Without Parole for the January 2018 shooting death of Dr. Shauna Witt.

- Advertisement -

An Oktibbeha County jury took less than an hour to deliver the guilty verdict this afternoon.

Chisholm’s defense rested this morning after just over a day of testimony that saw two of its expert witnesses disqualified.

The nearly weeklong trial included eyewitness and video surveillance evidence from the day of the shooting.