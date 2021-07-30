Tommy Chisholm will spend the rest of his life in prison

https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627613347-9e3aa06565868d505f8985848edb931cd86b593b_fl9-720p.mp4
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- When it comes to Noxubee County football, the standard is simple- championship or bust.
Head coach Teddy Young has led them to...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627515486-fc3bc139cb06e2f37d101b839e7c33f8bb693ddc_fl9-720p.mp4
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Oak Hill Academy is entering year two of head coach Bill Rosenthal's tenure. He's got new-look squad and while they lost...
CLASS 2A | REGION 2
HEAD COACH: Jeff Roberts
Aug 27
Winona
Away
Sept 3
South Pontotoc
Away
Sept 10
Pontotoc
Away
Sept 17
Kosciusko
Home
Sept 24
Union
Home
Oct 1
OPEN
Oct 8
East Webster
Away
Oct 15
Eupora
Home
Oct 22
Bruce
Away
Oct 29
Calhoun City
Home
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627343168-1244e8b1d7a4453f64bb633d55b87b72c113448f_fl9-720p.mp4
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) --...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627312446-7e8891e95bedc3cfed14ab0d445494f2d4359fe7_fl9-720p.mp4
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) - After a rough 2020, this season has the chance to be a good one for the Aberdeen Bulldogs. Last season,...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627613347-9e3aa06565868d505f8985848edb931cd86b593b_fl9-720p.mp4
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- When it comes to Noxubee County football, the standard is simple- championship or bust.
Head coach Teddy Young has led them to...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627515486-fc3bc139cb06e2f37d101b839e7c33f8bb693ddc_fl9-720p.mp4
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Oak Hill Academy is entering year two of head coach Bill Rosenthal's tenure. He's got new-look squad and while they lost...
CLASS 2A | REGION 2
HEAD COACH: Jeff Roberts
Aug 27
Winona
Away
Sept 3
South Pontotoc
Away
Sept 10
Pontotoc
Away
Sept 17
Kosciusko
Home
Sept 24
Union
Home
Oct 1
OPEN
Oct 8
East Webster
Away
Oct 15
Eupora
Home
Oct 22
Bruce
Away
Oct 29
Calhoun City
Home
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627343168-1244e8b1d7a4453f64bb633d55b87b72c113448f_fl9-720p.mp4
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) --...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627312446-7e8891e95bedc3cfed14ab0d445494f2d4359fe7_fl9-720p.mp4
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) - After a rough 2020, this season has the chance to be a good one for the Aberdeen Bulldogs. Last season,...