Tow truck drivers talk about how dangerous their job can be

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Every job has its challenges and all businesses have rules to keep employees safe.

But when it comes to towing services, their jobs can come with some unique hazards.

When you see a tow truck, your first reaction is often to find out whose car is being taken.

And tow truck drivers like Clay Stockman feel the pressure of being watched while on the job.

“We get a lot of dirty looks riding by parking lots and stuff because they think we are just looking for repos but odds are we are just looking for the customers we are coming to help,” said Stockman.

Stockman has been working for Champions towing for over 6 years and he says 9 times out of 10 he’s on a mission of mercy.

“When people see tow trucks they think are here to remove my vehicle or they’re out to repo somebody and 99% of the time when we go out on a call we are not repoing and we are not towing we are going for roadside assistance because they are broke down or they have a flat tire,” said Stockman.

And the truth is… they have more reasons to be afraid of you.

Donald Barksdale Jr. owns Champions Towing. He says while his crews are out to help drivers there is a good chance they could be hit by cars driving down the road.

“It’s a big concern on my part. when these guys are on the side of the road please slow down and move over and nobody does it,” said Barksdale.

Barksdale says safety is the number one rule for his drivers.

“We meet up about once a week and my biggest concern is to tell them when you get out of that truck. make sure you look both ways and both of my drivers and myself we have kids and they have wives,” said Barksdale.

Whether it be cop cars, tow trucks, or any other emergency vehicle please move over for the safety of the ones who are just there to help.

“We just want to make sure they’re safe and we don’t want to have to make that phone call that one of them has been hit,” said Barksdale.

In Mississippi, Tow trucks are legally emergency vehicles and it can be illegal to not move over to give them room.