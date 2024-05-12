Town of Carrollton celebrates new municipal playground

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Economic Development is one of Pickens County’s primary focuses.

The town of Carrollton held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new municipal playground.

Mayor Mickey Walker said this project started about six years ago.

Over the years, they have worked with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

The federal co-chair of Delta Regional Authority, Dr. Correy Wiggins, and Director of ADECA said amenities like this allow the town to draw more people in.

Walker said through this municipal playground, they will be able to have more events with the walking track and pavilion nearby.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X