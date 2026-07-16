Town of Hatley issues boil water notice for parts of the town
HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Town of Hatley has issued a boil water notice for parts of the town.
The boil water notice is for customers who live on Phillips Schoolhouse Road, Reichland Drive, Horseshoe Circle, Meadow Lane, Country Lane, Doster Road, Thornley Lane, Emanual Drive, Sloan Lane, and Colonial Circle
Customers who are under the boil water notice should boil their water for one minute before use.
Once the notice is lifted, customers are asked to flush faucets, discard any ice made during the boil water notice, and rewash any food.