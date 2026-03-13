Town of Mathiston receives new fire truck from Tupelo Southern Fire

MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Town of Mathiston received a new fire truck on Friday afternoon.

The Town of Mathiston received a new fire truck from Southern Fire of Tupelo.

The truck is maroon and gold, representing the former Mathiston High School Panthers.

It also features an emblem of the town’s bell tower and Mathiston’s slogan, always home.

Many were on hand to see the new fire truck.

Deputy Fire Coordinator Tom Bowie said they were able to acquire the new truck from funds through the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program, or RFTAAP.

Bowie said they were also able to receive matching funds from the State of Mississippi Insurance Commission.

He said this new fire truck means a lot to people in Mathiston.

And it helps the town to keep its fire rating low.

That in turn helps homeowners from having to pay high insurance premiums.

Bowie said the town’s excited and thanks the Webster County Board of Supervisors for their help.

“We worked with the Webster County Board of Supervisors through the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program through the Department of Insurance. And we were able to secure $50,000 in RFTAAP funds along with some matching funds from the state that they had available,” said Bowie.

The truck was purchased from Southern Fire in Tupelo and will be an added addition to Mathiston’s fleet.

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