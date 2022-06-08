Toyota Mississippi donates $75,000 to Girl Scouts

Money will be used for a mobile STEAM lab

BLUE SPRINGS, MISS. (WCBI) – Toyota Mississippi wrapped up the preview of the Visitor Center with a big donation to the Girl Scouts.

Toyota donated $75,000 to the Girl Scouts Heart of the South. The money will pay for a Highlander and a trailer.

The mobile learning lab is dubbed the “STEAM” machine, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.

The Highlander will travel to middle schools across the region, to help students learn about career possibilities in the manufacturing world.

” We birthed this idea about two years ago as we were talking about the Experience Center here, how amazing it was and some of the partnerships we have, we also have a possibility place, a STEM center in some of our offices and we wanted to take that experience on the road to reach more girls,” said Myra Collins, with Girl Scouts Heart of the South.

That Highlander STEAM lab is set to hit the road for the upcoming school year in August.