Toyota Mississippi Donates Training Vehicles For ICC’s Automotive Technology Program

BLUE SPRINGS, MISS. (WCBI) – Students taking the automotive technology program at Itawamba Community College this fall will have new generation Toyota Corollas to work with as part of their course work.

Toyota Mississippi donated 10 training vehicles to the school during a presentation at the automaker’s Blue Springs plant.

The vehicles will be used to help teach students the latest in vehicle technology and will serve as a hands on training tool for students.

“We’ve had a long relationship with ICC, they’ve delivered us some great talent through AMT program and new hire process as well, this gives us another opportunity today to not only strengthen that relationship but help build students to know some of the latest technology with our vehicles,” said Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Mississippi.

“Our students are getting to work on the current technology the current engines they will see out there as they go to maintain those vehicles in employment opportunities in the future,” said Dr Jay Allen, president of ICC.

The 10 training vehicles are valued at $139,000. The cars were originally used to provide onsite training for team members at the Blue Springs facility.