BLUE SPRINGS, MISS. (WCBI) – Hundreds of children throughout North Mississippi will have gifts under the Christmas tree, thanks to the Salvation Army and Toyota team members.

Toyota team members took time from their lunch break on Tuesday to load bicycles, games , dolls, action figures and other toys on to the Salvation Army’s truck.

- Advertisement -

“To be exact I think we’re at about 2428 toys,” said Aaron Foster, Group Manager for Human Resources.

For more than a month now, employees at the Blue Springs plant have brought in toys for the annual toy drive. The toys will go to the Salvation Army’s ‘Angel Tree ‘ program. The program helps provide Christmas gifts for children, whose wish lists are placed on the Angel Tree, and adopted by community members. For six years, workers at the Toyota Blue Springs plant have held a toy drive for Angel Tree kids. It is one of many community outreaches involving Toyota team members.

“We make vehicles here, but we also feel our company can be a vehicle for change, and our team members take a lot of pride, not only building the greatest vehicles for our customers, but also providing a service to our community that supports those who are in need,” Foster said.

Every year, for a variety of reasons, there are angels, or children, who don’t get adopted, but every year, the Toyota team member toy drive, fills in those gaps.

“Plus, any kind of emergency needs that do start to happen, we take it case by case, but once again, these are the gifts that do help meet that need as well,” said Maj. Ray Morton, of the Tupelo Salvation Army.

Major Morton knows this year has been tough for everyone, but he is thankful for the support from those who are determined to make sure children have a memorable Christmas.

“It’s been wonderful to be able to see that our Angel Tree is doing so well, even during these Covid times, as people still recognize there are people in need,” Maj. Morton said.

The truckload of presents will be taken to the Furniture Market where volunteers will sort them ahead of next week’s distribution day.

The gifts will be distributed next Tuesday to parents and guardians of Angel Tree kids.