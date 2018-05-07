Toyota Wellspring Fund Paves Way For ‘Law And Public Safety’ Class

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Tupelo High School will get to see how criminal cases are investigated as part of a class next semester.

The class will be called “Law and Public Safety.” It will be held in a classroom that is designed as a mock courtroom and will have hands on, real world experiences in forensics, criminal law and other related topics.

It will also show students the importance of proper evidence collection and methods used to analyze evidence such as DNA.

“Because of the curriculum provided by state department of education it also provides in that curriculum the importance of thoroughness, importance of being very clear and researching information because you definitely want to make sure you have given the individual justice and fair justice,” said Vocational Director Evet Topp.

That class is funded through a grant from Toyota Wellspring Education Endowment Fund and CREATE. It starts next fall.