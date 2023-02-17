TPD announces death of longtime Tupelo police officer, USAF veteran

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are mourning the loss of Captain Brett Moyer.

Moyer passed away Friday morning.

He was hired by TPD in 1999 after serving in the United States Air Force.

The agency said his dedication to his family and police family was on display every day.

Police and city leaders also asked for prayers for Moyer’s family.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

