TPD is Investigating an armed robbery incident
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) The Tupelo Police Department is Investigating an armed robbery incident.
On Saturday morning around 8:00, Tupelo Police officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Breeze-N convenience store on 1725 North Gloster Street.
Officers learned that a black male entered the store wearing a hoodie, and covered his face with a ski mask.
The suspect demanded money from the cash register while armed with a small knife.
During the incident, a physical struggle took place between the suspect and the store clerk, and the clerk was stabbed.
As a customer entered the business, the suspect ran away from the scene.
The suspect was last seen running south on North Green Street.