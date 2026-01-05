TPD is Investigating an armed robbery incident

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) The Tupelo Police Department is Investigating an armed robbery incident.

On Saturday morning around 8:00, Tupelo Police officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Breeze-N convenience store on 1725 North Gloster Street.

Officers learned that a black male entered the store wearing a hoodie, and covered his face with a ski mask.

The suspect demanded money from the cash register while armed with a small knife.

During the incident, a physical struggle took place between the suspect and the store clerk, and the clerk was stabbed.

As a customer entered the business, the suspect ran away from the scene.

The suspect was last seen running south on North Green Street.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.