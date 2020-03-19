TPSD awarded District of Innovation Distinction

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi School District was honored with a new distinction Thursday.

Tupelo Public School District was named a Districted of Innovation after a 18-month process.

The distinction allows TPSD to outline how it will support college and career readiness from Pre-K through 12th grade.



TPSD is now one of 10 districts in Mississippi with this designation, joining Baldwyn, Booneville, Corinth, Hinds, Grenada, Gulfport, Hinds, Oxford, Rankin and Vicksburg-Warren.

Legislation was passed in 2015 allowing districts to apply for this status, enabling those granted to request exemptions from certain state regulations to improve student achievement.